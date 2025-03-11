CHATHAM – Chatham firefighters were called to a natural gas leak at the Chatham Public Works facility at 221 Crowell Road late Tuesday morning. A service line was reportedly struck. The facility was evacuated and fire crews stood by until National Grid could arrive and cap the leak.
Chatham Fire responds to gas leak at Chatham DPW facility
March 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
