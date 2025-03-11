You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Fire responds to gas leak at Chatham DPW facility

Chatham Fire responds to gas leak at Chatham DPW facility

March 11, 2025

CHATHAM – Chatham firefighters were called to a natural gas leak at the Chatham Public Works facility at 221 Crowell Road late Tuesday morning. A service line was reportedly struck. The facility was evacuated and fire crews stood by until National Grid could arrive and cap the leak.

