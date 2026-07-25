CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a Taylor’s Pond Road residence around 3 PM Saturday. According to reports, a clothes dryer caught fire and spread to a trash can. Fire crews extinguished the fire and checked for any further fire spread. Heavy smoke was ventilated from the building. No injuries were reported.
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Chatham firefighters douse laundry room fire
July 25, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Chatham