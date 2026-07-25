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Chatham firefighters douse laundry room fire

July 25, 2026

CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a Taylor’s Pond Road residence around 3 PM Saturday. According to reports, a clothes dryer caught fire and spread to a trash can. Fire crews extinguished the fire and checked for any further fire spread. Heavy smoke was ventilated from the building. No injuries were reported.

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