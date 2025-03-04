Chatham Police arrest man after kidnapping, violent assault

– From Chatham Police: On Monday, March 03, 2025, at approximately 7:30 PM, Chatham Police were contacted by the Harwich Police Department that a female came to the Harwich Police/Fire station with injures allegedly sustained from being a victim in a domestic assault. The female was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

Chatham Police conducted further investigation and were able to identify a 46-year-old Chatham resident as the suspect. Upon gaining the suspect’s identity, a several hours manhunt ensued.

Assisting in the search were members of the Harwich Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, and the Chatham Fire Department. Teams of K9s, Drones, (piloted by teams from the Sheriff’s Department and the Town of Chatham), were utilized. Cell phone data was also collected. All of this resulted in a successful location and arrest of Mr. McKenzie at approximately 05:30 this morning, in South Chatham.

Gary Shawn McKenzie was charged with:

Kidnapping

A&B with a Dangerous Weapon, Serious Injury

A&B

Witness Intimidation

Resisting Arrest

A&B with a Dangerous Weapon

Threats

McKenzie was arraigned today in Orleans District Court.

The Chatham Police Department thanks all of our partner public safety partners who assisted us in bringing this incident to a safe and successful conclusion.