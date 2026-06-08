Chatham Police issue statement on difference between electric dirt bikes, electric bicycles-warn of hefty fines



CHATHAM – From Chatham Police: Please make sure you know the law and differences between the types of electric bikes. Some classes of these bikes can reach dangerous speeds for children!

If there are NO pedals, or it can travel faster than 20 MPH it’s NOT an e-bike, it’s a moped or motorcycle, requiring:

LAWS FOR ELECTRIC DIRT BIKES

A Drivers License (16+)

A Vehicle Registration ($500.00 citation and tow if in violation).

A DOT Approved Helmet-All Ages ($250.00 Citation if in violation).

Electric dirt bikes are recreational motor vehicles. They are NOT e-bikes. Electric Dirt Bikes are meant for off-road use (on private land with permission of the landowner), NOT streets.

Under 18 – Must complete a safety course (contact Boat & RV Safety Bureau). ($500.00 Citation)

Under 16 1/2 – Can’t cross public roads unless supervised by an adult (18+) and the crossing is approved.

Ages 14-16 – Can’t ride dirt bikes (>90cc or electric equivalent) and need adult supervision for smaller ones. (Criminal Application if in violation)

Registration Required – for use on public or private land (except for farming or construction).

NO STREET USE: Electric Dirt bikes are PROHIBITED on public roads or highways except at approved crossings.

LAWS FOR ELECTRIC BICYCLES

E-bikes are electric bicycles with motors to help you go faster. Massachusetts recognizes two types:

Class 1 – Motor works only when pedaling, max 20 mph.

Class 2 – Has a throttle to engage the motor, max 20 mph.

BOTH MUST HAVE WORKING PEDALS.

Follow all regular bicycle rules & laws; but NEVER ride on sidewalks or conservation trails.

Helmets are required for children under 16. No driver’s license or registration are needed.