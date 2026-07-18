Chatham Police Lt. Sarah Harris promoted to Deputy Chief

CHATHAM – From the town of Chatham: At Thursday night’s Select Board meeting Town Manager Jill R. Goldsmith introduced Lieutenant Sarah Harris as the Town’s next Deputy Police Chief.

Lt. Harris has served as a member of the Chatham Police Department since 2000 when she joined the department as a Patrol Officer. She was promoted to Detective in 2009, to Sergeant in 2010, and to Lieutenant in 2024. Prior to her tenure in Chatham, Lt. Harris was a member of the Worcester State University Police Department and the Bridgewater State University Police Department.

In addition to advancing in rank, during her 26-year tenure with the Town, Lt. Harris has served as Court Prosecutor, Sexual Assault Investigator, Departmental IT Manager, Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Administrator, Patrol Commander, Citizens Police Academy Instructor and is the Police Department representative on Chatham Elderly Working Group (CHEWG). Lt. Harris is also a member of the Cape Cod Law Enforcement Council’s Human Trafficking Enforcement Team.

Lt. Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology from Westfield State University and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Curry College. She is a graduate of the Reserve/Intermittent Massachusetts Police Academy, the Special State Police Academy and the Massachusetts Police Training Committee Full Time Academy (MPTC). She is a member of FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI LEEDA) and the Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement.

Please join us in congratulating Sarah on her promotion!

The Police Department will host a “Change of Command” ceremony on Thursday July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at the Police Station, 249 George Ryder Road, when Louis Malzone will be sworn in as Chatham’s eighth Police Chief and Sarah Harris will be sworn in as Chatham’s next Deputy Police Chief and first female to achieve that rank in the Town’s history. The public is encouraged to attend. A reception with light refreshments will follow the ceremony.