Chatham Police recognize new promotions

CHATHAM – From Chatham Police On Friday, December 09, 2022, a formal Promotional Recognition Ceremony was held.

Chief Mike Anderson honored the following police officers with their recent promotions:

01. Lou Malzone to Deputy Chief of Police, (10/31/2022)

02. Christopher Vardakis to Sergeant, (11/29/2022)

03. Charles Chaprales to Police Officer, (10/24/2022)

04. James Bragdon to Police Officer, (12/05/2022)

All were sworn in by Assistant Town Clerk Amy Burrow.

Town Of Chatham Seal Pins were presented by Town Manager Jill Goldsmith.

All were pinned by members of their families.

We were honored to have several past members of our department as guests.

We also were honored by the large attendance from members of our community, our partners from other Town Departments, and our brothers and sisters from our Fire Department, Harbormaster’s Department and US Coast Guard-Station Chatham.

All of us here at CPD, wish all who were promoted, safety and success in their new roles.