Chatham Police welcome newest officer

CHATHAM – From Chatham Police: Kenton W. Frenking was sworn in today at Town Hall as the department’s newest police officer. Officer Frenking will begin his training at the Plymouth Police Academy, starting Monday, April 07, 2025. His expected Graduation date will be at the end of summer.

Officer Frenking is a decorated United States Army veteran, serving proudly for eight ( 8 ) years. He also possesses two (2) Bachelor of Arts Degrees.

Please join us in wishing Officer Frenking the best of luck in the police academy!