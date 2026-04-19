BREAKING – A child reportedly nearly drowned in the pool at the Four Points by Sheraton on Route 6 in Eastham. Rescuers rushed to the scene after the 6 PM Saturday 911 call with reports of CPR in progress. The child was reported conscious when they arrived and he was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
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Child resuscitated after near drowning in Eastham hotel pool
April 18, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Eastham