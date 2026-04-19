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Child resuscitated after near drowning in Eastham hotel pool

April 18, 2026

BREAKING – A child reportedly nearly drowned in the pool at the Four Points by Sheraton on Route 6 in Eastham. Rescuers rushed to the scene after the 6 PM Saturday 911 call with reports of CPR in progress. The child was reported conscious when they arrived and he was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

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