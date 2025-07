Click to print (Opens in new window)

WOODS HOLE – From U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England:

Station Woods Hole responded to a vessel taking on water in Woods Hole Pass. Tow Boat Falmouth dewatered the vessel while the Station boat brought the passengers to safety.

Remember to inspect your vessels and safety equipment. Hail out to the Coast Guard via VHF channel 16 or 866-819-9128 in the event of a maritime emergency.