Coast Guard ice breaker opens Saquatucket Harbor to marine traffic



HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast aid to navigation boat out of Woods Hole made a journey to Saquatucket Harbor to help break open the channel to allow the commercial fishing fleet to leave the harbor.

Harbormaster John Harker has been knocking on every door there is to try and get some assistance with the ice.

The crew at the harbor has been adding bubblers to break up the ice and protect the docks from damage.

Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Drone operator Tom Ashe was at the harbor assisting the harbormaster with an overhead view of the operation so he could coordinate witth Coast Guard.

While ice isn’t unusual, this amount of ice for this long, hasn’t happened in a long time.