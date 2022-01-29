You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Continuing coverage of the Blizzard of ’22 (part 2) House fire in Falmouth

January 29, 2022

4:30 PM update: BREAKING NEWS – Falmouth Firefighters trying to get to a confirmed house fire on Silver Beach Avenue sometime after 4 PM. The building was reported well involved in smoke and fire. Reports say a water main leak was possibly causing pressure problems. Fire crews were working to keep the flames from spreading to any exposures. All occupants were able to safely evacuate.

5:15 PM update: Reports out of Falmouth appear to indicate the fire is contained but the house is gutted. No injuries were reported.

