Continuing coverage of the Blizzard of ’22 (part 2) House fire in Falmouth

For coverage of the day’s earlier storm coverage click here.

Scroll down this article for continuing blizzard coverage through the evening.

4:30 PM update: BREAKING NEWS – Falmouth Firefighters trying to get to a confirmed house fire on Silver Beach Avenue sometime after 4 PM. The building was reported well involved in smoke and fire. Reports say a water main leak was possibly causing pressure problems. Fire crews were working to keep the flames from spreading to any exposures. All occupants were able to safely evacuate.

5:15 PM update: Reports out of Falmouth appear to indicate the fire is contained but the house is gutted. No injuries were reported.