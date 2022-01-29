CWN continuing coverage of the “snowcane”

A potentially life-threatening storm is affecting the region Saturday with heavy snow, potential hurricane force wind gusts and coastal flooding. Check this article and scroll down for the latest storm coverage…take a live look at conditions at the Cape Cod Canal:

8 AM update: Couple of inches of snow have already fallen. Wind gust to 48 MPH at Provincetown Municipal Airport. Extensive power outages already being reported. All 6000 customers are out in Provincetown, 2,500 out in Eastham, 2,500 are out in Dennis, 2,000 in Bourne, 1,500 in Barnstable, 1,000 in Sandwich, 1,000 in Truro.