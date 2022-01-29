A potentially life-threatening storm is affecting the region Saturday with heavy snow, potential hurricane force wind gusts and coastal flooding. Check this article and scroll down for the latest storm coverage…take a live look at conditions at the Cape Cod Canal:
8 AM update: Couple of inches of snow have already fallen. Wind gust to 48 MPH at Provincetown Municipal Airport. Extensive power outages already being reported. All 6000 customers are out in Provincetown, 2,500 out in Eastham, 2,500 are out in Dennis, 2,000 in Bourne, 1,500 in Barnstable, 1,000 in Sandwich, 1,000 in Truro.
CWN continuing coverage of the “snowcane”
January 29, 2022
A potentially life-threatening storm is affecting the region Saturday with heavy snow, potential hurricane force wind gusts and coastal flooding. Check this article and scroll down for the latest storm coverage…take a live look at conditions at the Cape Cod Canal:
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare Urgent Care Centers To Close Saturday
- Baker: Avoid Travel Throughout Winter Storm
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare Highlights Vaccines and Boosters for United Front Against COVID
- Sunday Journal – Orleans Highlights Affordable Housing Issue
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Finds New Executive Director
- Dukes County Asks Island Residents to Prepare for Storm
- Eversource Geared Up for Potential Heavy Snowfall and High Winds
- Ferry Lines Warn About Possible Cancellations Saturday
- Dennis Police Put Parking Ban in Effect for Weekend
- National Weather Service Forecasts Strong Winds and Heavy Snows
- COVID Surge Peak Past, But Officials Urge Caution
- As Storm Approaches, AAA Urges Caution on Roads
- Barnstable County Officials Preparing for Weekend Snow and Winds