COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths statewide-none from the Cape; county urges travelers from NYC area to self-isolate



BOSTON, MA – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health afternoon update is reporting 10 additional deaths statewide bringing the total to 25. None of the new deaths are from Barnstable County.

The DPH reports there are 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County.

Key Updates:

More than 23,500 individuals have been tested.

There are 579 new cases for a total of 2417.

10 new deaths were reported for a total of 25. These include:

Male, 50s, Essex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 80s, Essex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 80s, Middlesex county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 70s, Middlesex county, preexisting condition, hospitalization status under investigation

Male, 80s, Hampden county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization status under investigation

Male, 90s, Suffolk county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 80s, Worcester county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Female, 70s, Norfolk County, preexisting conditions,hospitalization status under investigation

Male, 80s, Franklin County, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization status under investigation

Female, 80s, Middlesex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Elsewhere, During this COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Barnstable County Administration is asking persons traveling from COVID-19 “hot-spot” areas (including from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) to Cape Cod to voluntarily self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days upon arrival.

This request does not apply to:

Persons who are traveling to provide and carry out COVID-19 essential services;

Persons who are traveling to care for elderly persons, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons; and

Persons who are traveling to and from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and other related services; and

This voluntary self-quarantine, out of an abundance of caution, recognizes that New York City is the current epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, with more than 15,000 confirmed cases in New York City alone. Self-isolation for 14 days will help curb the spread of the disease in Barnstable County and lessen the stress on our critical infrastructure, including First Responders, hospitals, and healthcare providers.

Non-residents are encouraged to consider returning to their full-time residences. We strongly urge new arrivals to take special steps to distance themselves when buying groceries or undertaking other essential activities in our community; many local stores offer food and essential items delivered directly to your home. Please practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoid group gatherings, monitor your health, and contact your healthcare provider should you feel ill.

For more information about testing and how to protect yourself and others from this highly contagious disease, please visit:

https://www.barnstablecountyhealth.org/

https://www.barnstablecounty.org/

https://www.capecodhealth.org/