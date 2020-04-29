COVID-19 update 4/29/20: Cape death toll hits 40; Barnstable County Fair canceled



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH daily dashboard showed 252 new deaths from COVID-19 since the last report. There were 104 yesterday. Again it should be pointed out the totals are not necessarily from the last 24 hours, rather that have been reported into DPH in that period. One of the deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 40. There are 842 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 820 in yesterday’s report.

Provincetown continues to report 2 active cases of COVID-19. Barnstable reports 171 active cases up from 161 yesterday. Falmouth reports 125 active cases up from 122 yesterday.

The Barnstable County Fair is the latest casualty of the pandemic. Officials announced the annual event has been canceled this year.