COVID-19 update 5/07/20: Over 1,000 active cases on Cape; Long Term Care update; Cape Cod Recovery Task Force announced



CAPE COD – A little perspective before getting to the reports. The global death toll from COVID-19 is now over 250,000. The U.S. death toll is about 73,000. As noted by others, more people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 than died in the Vietnam War.

In today’s report, the Mass DPH dashboard shows 132 new deaths from COVID-19 statewide. Two of the deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 57. There are now 1,021 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH dashboard report.

It’s been a while since we checked the situation at Long Term Care facilities on Cape Cod. They have unfortunately been a hot spot for COVID-19 throughout the country and beyond. (Cases include patients and staff)

Nursing homes:

(Facility, licensed beds, # of cases)

Bourne Manor Extended Care Facility, 142 beds, less than 10 cases

Cape Heritage Rehab and Health Care Center, 123 beds, less than 10 cases

Cape Regency Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 120 beds, greater than 30 cases

JML Care Center Falmouth. 132 beds, less than 10 cases

Liberty Commons, 132 beds less than 10 cases

Mayflower Place Nursing and Rehab West Yarmouth, 72 beds, less than 10 cases

Pleasant Bay Nursing, 135 beds, greater than 30 cases

Royal Cape Cod Nursing Center, 99 beds, greater than 30 cases

South Dennis Healthcare Center, 128 beds, 10-30 cases

The Pavilion, 82 beds, less than 10 cases

Windsor Nursing and Retirement Home, 120 beds, less than 10 cases

Assisted living facilities:

Atria Woodbriar Place, 149 beds, less than 10 cases

Brookdale Cape Cod, 118 beds, less than 10 cases

Cape Cod Senior Residence at Pocasset, 60 beds, 10-30 cases

Maplewood at Brewster, 153 beds, less than 10 cases

Editor’s note: The state is only listing locations with 2 or more cases. The Advinia Care in Provincetown, commonly known as Seashore Point, is not on the list. Local reports indicate that testing was performed there and no cases were found.

In some positive news, the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee has announced that a region-wide task force has been assembled to develop strategies for reopening Cape Cod once it is safe to do so. The Cape Cod Reopening Task Force is led by the Cape & Islands Legislative Delegation, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and Barnstable County, with participation from Cape Cod Healthcare, municipal officials, first responders, community leaders, and others.

The goal of the Task Force is to pursue a safe and structured approach to reopening commercial and social activities on Cape Cod. Through its work, the Task Force will coordinate authorities and entities across Cape Cod to provide one consistent message to the region’s year-round residents, seasonal residents, second home-owners, summer workers, and visitors; such coordination will both advance public health and promote economic vitality when we are able to reopen.

“The aim of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force is twofold: to save lives and livelihoods,” said ​State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro)​, who serves as public information officer for the Task Force. “It’s critical for public health and our economic vitality that Cape Cod provides uniform and consistent information to the public. Reopening the wrong way could put all in our communities at risk.”

The Cape Cod Reopening Task Force will work to compile and disseminate guidelines for businesses, workers, residents, and visitors. Forthcoming guidance from the Task Force will align with recommendations from the Governor’s Reopening Advisory Board, advisories from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Executive Orders from Governor Baker. The work of the Task Force will be done in consultation with the Baker-Polito Administration. The Task Force reiterates that Governor Baker, the Governor’s Reopening Advisory Board, and guidance from public health experts will dictate the timeline of reopening on Cape Cod.

“We need to speak with one voice to the Governor’s Advisory Board on Reopening,” said State Representative Sarah Peake (D-Provincetown)​. “It is a much easier process to close down the economy than to reopen it. Reopening this economy will depend on how this virus behaves. Our decisions need to be driven by science and data.”

As the traditional summer season approaches, the Task Force will work to ensure that the most up-to-date information is made available, particularly for seasonal residents who are returning to the region and ultimately to visitors for travel planning purposes.

Submit Comments to the Reopening Task Force:

The public is invited to submit comments to the Task Force. Comments will be reviewed and taken into consideration as the Task Force develops a reopening report. ​Comments can be submitted online here​.

By Tim Caldwell/CWN