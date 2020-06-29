COVID-19 update 6/29/20



CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH report showed 30 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state total to 8,095. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 144. Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Sunday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 6 hospitalized, 2 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Monday.

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reported 373 last Tuesday. Falmouth reported 201 cases as of last Tuesday.