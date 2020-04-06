COVID-19 update: Provincetown radio personality dies from virus

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown community radio station WOMR has announced the passing of one of their DJs from COVID-19. In a statement on social media, the station says “We are very sad to report that longtime WOMR volunteer DJ and Motown guru John Perrone passed away today (Sunday) from the COVID-19 virus. Our love and our hearts go out to his friends and family.”

No other details were released.

