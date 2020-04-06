You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update: Provincetown radio personality dies from virus

April 6, 2020

Courtesy of Lower Cape Communications/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown community radio station WOMR has announced the passing of one of their DJs from COVID-19. In a statement on social media, the station says “We are very sad to report that longtime WOMR volunteer DJ and Motown guru John Perrone passed away today (Sunday) from the COVID-19 virus. Our love and our hearts go out to his friends and family.”

No other details were released.

Check back this afternoon for the latest Mass DPH updates. CWN will post any COVID-19 bulletins immediately.

