Crash leaves pickup on its roof in Eastham

January 12, 2026

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle collision left a pickup truck on its roof in Eastham. The crash happened about 9:30 PM at Old Orchard Road and Brackett Road. The occupants were able to self-extricate and no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of crash.

