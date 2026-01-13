EASTHAM – A two-vehicle collision left a pickup truck on its roof in Eastham. The crash happened about 9:30 PM at Old Orchard Road and Brackett Road. The occupants were able to self-extricate and no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of crash.
Crash leaves pickup on its roof in Eastham
January 12, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
