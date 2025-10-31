You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

Crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

October 31, 2025

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash was reported on State Highway (Route 6) by the Eastham Town Hall about 10:20 AM Friday. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic delays were reported in the area. The collision is under investigation by Eastham Police.

