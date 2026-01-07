CWN followup: Pilot identified as investigation continues into fatal Provincetown plane crash



PROVINCETOWN – From the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Wednesday that on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at approximately 3:42 PM, State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office was notified of a plane crash involving one victim located at 176 Race Point Road, Provincetown. Upon the arrival of Provincetown Police and Fire personnel, the plane was fully engulfed with what appeared to be one victim, still inside of the plane. The pilot, the only passenger on board, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pilot has been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as 60-year-old Christopher Burroughs of Attleboro, MA.

District Attorney Galibois states that this is a devastating accident and that his thoughts and condolences are with the victims’ loved ones and family members as they grieve this tragic loss.

__________



Cape Wide News has learned the plane, a Cessna 172N was registered to the Brockton Flying Club Inc. with an address in Taunton. CWN was aware of flight tracking information but withheld it until the confirmation and identification of the pilot was made public. The data appears to show the aircraft departed the Taunton Municipal Airport, flew close to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown, then appeared to loop around to Marshfield, circling that area once before proceeding to and attempting to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport.