D.A. announces second arrest in 2011 murder of Todd Lamprey in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that Curtis L. Collins Jr., 31, of West Yarmouth, was charged today in the Barnstable District Court with one count of murder for the February 27, 2011 homicide of Todd Lampley, then 31, of Hyannis. Collins is the second individual charged in connection with Lampley’s death. In February, Devarus Hampton, 40, of Mashpee was charged with murder and arraigned in the Barnstable District Court. Collins is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow, March 8th at 9:00 am at the Barnstable District Court.

On February 27, 2011, Barnstable Police Officers were dispatched to 42 Fresh Holes Road, Hyannis, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Lampley unconscious, bleeding, and suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom at the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Barnstable Police Department. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against Collins at this time.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.