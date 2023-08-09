D.A. announces two men indicted for fatal stabbing of Falmouth man in June



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that a Grand Jury has indicted Armando Gomes, 24 years old, of Taunton, MA and Adrian Black, 22 years old, of Taunton, MA, for their roles in the homicide of Milteer Hendricks, then 19 years old, on June 10, 2023, in the town of Falmouth, MA.

Both individuals were indicted on the charge of murder.

The charges stem from an investigated conducted by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit Assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. Second Assistant District Attorney Tara Cappola, and Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs, and Deborah McCoy Victim/ Witness Assistant, will be prosecuting the case. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, at approximately 4:44 PM, the Falmouth Police Department received a 911 call reporting a possible stabbing victim and requested an ambulance to the Grove Apartment Complex. Officers located a male, later identified as Milteer Hendricks, age 19, of Falmouth, bleeding from the chest with an apparent stab wounds. Hendricks was transported to Falmouth Hospital by Mashpee Fire/Rescue and later med-flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in critical condition where he later died in surgery. The investigation revealed that at approximately 4:44 PM, a gray BMW pulled into the back parking lot of the apartment complex with music playing loudly. Armando Gomes, 24 years old, was the driver of that vehicle which held a total of 5 individuals, including Adrian Black, 22 years old. The 5 males exited the BMW and an argument ensued between the males from the BMW and Hendricks and his companions. The argument turned physical. Hendricks was stabbed 2 times. Following the stabbing, the parties from the BMW fled from the scene. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against Armando Gomes and Adrian Black at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN file