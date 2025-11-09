D.A. reports charges dropped against two accused of shooting woman in Hyannis on October 18th

HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois has announced charges filed against two men in connection with the October 18th shooting of a woman near School Street in Hyannis have been dropped. In a statement, D.A. Galibois said “In light of the additional evidence secured during the ongoing investigation indicating that the alleged victim attempted to rob the two young men – while being armed with a weapon of her own – and the refusal of the alleged victim to cooperate with the investigators as to the nature of her acts on the night in question, the Commonwealth is unable to proceed at this time.

Mr. Araujo remains in custody after entering a plea of guilty to a Youthful Offender indictment charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon. His matter is scheduled for sentencing on January 9th in the Falmouth Juvenile Court after the Probation Department completes its sentencing report.”