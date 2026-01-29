Defendant in fatal stabbing in Falmouth found guilty of manslaughter

– From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced that on January 29, 2026, James Blood, 43 years old, of Lynn, was sentenced by the Barnstable Superior Court for his involvement in a death that took place in the town of Falmouth.

On October 24, 2022, the defendant entered a home in Falmouth where the victim was inside. The defendant tried to lure the victim into a fist fight while keeping his hand hidden in his pocket. The defendant continued to advance on the victim and refused to leave the home or remove his hand from his pocket. The victim then picked up a sword to keep a distance between the defendant and himself. The victim then put the sword down and the victim and the defendant engaged in a fist fight.

During the fight, another witness jumped on the defendant’s back and put him in a headlock. Seeing the defendant struggling to breathe, the victim pleaded with the witness to let the defendant go. Once the witness let the defendant go, the defendant picked up the sword and stabbed the victim. The defendant fled the home while the victim suffered from significant blood loss. The victim died the next day at Boston Medical Center having suffered 19 sharp force injuries. The case was investigated by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Leigh Scalice, Chief of Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victims, Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs, Chief of Domestic Violence, and Victim Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy.

After a jury trial, Mr. Blood was convicted of Manslaughter and Enter at Night for Felony Placing a Person in Fear. Mr. Blood was sentenced on January 29, 2026, by the Barnstable Superior Court. He was sentenced to 18-20 years in State Prison on the manslaughter charge and 3 years’ probation from and after on the enter at night for felony placing a person in fear charge.

The co-defendant on this case, Cynthia Rubin, is scheduled for trial in May.

District Attorney Galibois states that this was a heinous killing. He appreciates the work by the jury in reviewing the evidence. We hope this verdict brings a measure of peace to Mr. Lowe’s family and friends and we appreciate the hard work by the Falmouth Police Department and the MA State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.