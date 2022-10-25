FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police responded to a stabbing late Monday night. The incident happened at a residence in the 400 block of East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) about 11:30 PM. The victim reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Falmouth Police were actively searching for suspects. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office will be leading the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Stabbing in Falmouth leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
October 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
