Dennis officials warn of Route 134 detour starting February 2nd



DENNIS – From the town of Dennis: The Town of Dennis would like to inform you of upcoming overnight construction activities on Route 134 (East-West Dennis Road) associated with ongoing sewer improvements.

As part of this work, Route 134 will be fully closed between Main Street and Theophilus F. Smith Road, including the area in front of Patriots Square, beginning on February 2, 2026 and is expected to continue through March 27, 2026. All construction activities and associated traffic control will occur overnight between the hours of 7:00 PM and 5:00 AM, from Sunday evening until Friday morning. Route 134 will be reopened to traffic during daytime hours.

During the overnight work period, the Route 6 Exit 78A (old Exit 9A) off-ramps, both eastbound and westbound, will be temporarily closed in order to prevent traffic from being directed into the active work zone. Signed detour routes will be in place during these hours. General traffic will be directed to use Bob Crowell Road, Old Bass River Road, Main Street, and Upper County Road. A designated overnight truck route will also be provided, directing trucks to use Airline Road, Old Chatham Road, Depot Street, Great Western Road, and Upper County Road. The attached map illustrates the aforementioned overnight detour routes.

Local access to residences and businesses will be maintained to the greatest extent possible throughout construction. The Town of Dennis understands that this work may be inconvenient and appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents, business owners, and the traveling public as these important infrastructure improvements are completed.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at [email protected] or (508)760-6620.