Deputy Chief Lou Malzone to be promoted to Chatham’s Chief of Police



CHATHAM – From Chatham Police: On Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., the Chatham Police Department will conduct a “Change of Command” ceremony when retiring Chief Mike Anderson will be succeeded by Deputy Chief Lou Malzone.

Chief Malzone will serve as the eighth Chief in Chatham PD history.

At this ceremony, Deputy Chief Malzone will be sworn in as Chief of Police and Lieutenant Sarah Harris will be promoted and sworn in as Deputy Chief of Police.

The ceremony will be held outdoors in front of the Chatham Police Station, 249 George Ryder Road, at 10:00a.m. In case on inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Town Hall Annex.

After this ceremony, there will be a public reception in the Town Hall annex, and light refreshments will be served.

We expect a large turnout for this proud moment in the Chatham Police Department’s 103-year history.

Please join us at the department in congratulating Chief Malzone and Deputy Chief Harris, and also join us as we wish them the best!