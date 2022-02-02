You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Barnstable Police investigating after reported of shots fired

Developing: Barnstable Police investigating after reported of shots fired

February 1, 2022

HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to a residence on Pitcher’s Way near Mitchell’s Way about 9:20 PM Tuesday evening. The initial report was for possible shots fired inside the home. According to reports, a man and a woman were both detained although it was unclear if they were facing any charges. No shooting victims have been located.
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.

