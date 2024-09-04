You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Chatham Elementary School evacuated after low levels of carbon monoxide detected

Developing: Chatham Elementary School evacuated after low levels of carbon monoxide detected

September 4, 2024

CHATHAM – Students at the Chatham Elementary School on Depot Road were evacuated shortly after 9:30 AM Wednesday. Firefighters reported low levels of carbon monoxide (CO) were detected in parts of the school. All students and staff were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Fire crews searched for the source of the CO and ventilated the building. Further details were not immediately available.

