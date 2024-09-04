CHATHAM – Students at the Chatham Elementary School on Depot Road were evacuated shortly after 9:30 AM Wednesday. Firefighters reported low levels of carbon monoxide (CO) were detected in parts of the school. All students and staff were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Fire crews searched for the source of the CO and ventilated the building. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Chatham Elementary School evacuated after low levels of carbon monoxide detected
September 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Climate Resiliency and Habitat Restoration Gets $15M Boost
- Studio G Looking for Sustainability in Affordable Housing Designs
- Sandwich Boardwalk Opens After Long Wait
- Work Begins on Provincetown Water Main Installation
- Cape Towns Issue Advisories Regarding Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Amid Heightened Concerns
- Quick Clips: Pickleball is a relatively easy sport to jump into without many barriers to getting started.
- WATCH: Tackling Cape Cod’s Shark Question
- Registration Open for Second Summer Cycle
- Two Cape Cod Primary Races Being Held On Tuesday
- Racing Alleged In Deadly Route 3 Crash
- Annual Visitation Numbers At Cape Cod National Seashore Released
- Rock Festival In Support Of Local Veterans To Be Held This Sunday
- WATCH: Saturday is Overdose Awareness Day, Local Expert Says Those Suffering are Not Alone