Hazmat team requested to spill at State Police rotary in Bourne

BOURNE – Bourne Fire has requested a state Hazardous Materials Team to the State Police Rotary by MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28). Sometime before 11 AM, a quantity of an unknown liquid spilled from a truck near the gas station at the rotary. Am ambulance was requested to evaluate the truck driver. Traffic delays are likely in the area and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.



From Bourne Police: Expect delays on MacArthur Blvd Southbound in the area of the Bourne South Rotary. A vehicle lost several barrels of roofing adhesive that is requiring a cleanup. There is NO danger to the public as a result of the spill. One lane closed in the area. The lane closure is expected to be in places of several hours. Bourne FD and MassDOT are on location.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.