Scattered power outages affect multiple towns across the Cape

MASHPEE/HYANNIS – A large power outage was reported in Mashpee shortly before 9 PM Tuesday. Eversource was reporting 3,500 customers were without power. A transformer reportedly failed after a tree limb came down on wires. Through switching, power was quickly restored to all but about 100 customers.

In Bourne, about 250 customers also lost power from what Eversource termed “equipment damage”.

Meanwhile, shortly before 10 PM, several large flashes were reported along Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis before lights went out affecting more than 3,300 customers. Route 132 was closed between Bearse’s Way and Independence Drive. Barnstable Road off of the Airport Rotary was also closed due to a separate downed wire. About 1.300 customers were affected.

Sometime after 10:30 PM, over 1,100 customers in Dennis also lost power.

About 11:30 PM, 435 customers lost power in Harwich along with 666 customers in Chatham.

Eversource line crews were working to restore the outages.