You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Large power outage on Outer Cape

Developing: Large power outage on Outer Cape

September 5, 2020


WELLFLEET – A large power outage was reported affecting Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet. The lights went out about noon. There are reports of a utility pole on fire on Gross Hill Road in Wellfleet but it was unclear if that was the cause of the outage. The fire had extended to brush under the power lines.

Tim Caldwell/CWN

Provincetown Firefighters responded to the Icehouse Condos for a person trapped in an elevator due to the outage.

The power was restored before 1 PM. More details are coming up..

CWN is checking with Eversource for further details.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 