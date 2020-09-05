Developing: Large power outage on Outer Cape



WELLFLEET – A large power outage was reported affecting Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet. The lights went out about noon. There are reports of a utility pole on fire on Gross Hill Road in Wellfleet but it was unclear if that was the cause of the outage. The fire had extended to brush under the power lines.

Provincetown Firefighters responded to the Icehouse Condos for a person trapped in an elevator due to the outage.

The power was restored before 1 PM. More details are coming up..

CWN is checking with Eversource for further details.