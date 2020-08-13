You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Large power outage on outer Cape

Developing: Large power outage on outer Cape

August 13, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – A large power outage was reported on the outer Cape late Thursday morning. Over 10,000 customers from Wellfleet to Provincetown were out.

CWN is checking with eversource to see what the issue is.

