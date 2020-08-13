Developing: Large power outage on outer Cape

PROVINCETOWN – A large power outage was reported on the outer Cape late Thursday morning. Over 10,000 customers from Wellfleet to Provincetown were out.
CWN is checking with eversource to see what the issue is.
PROVINCETOWN – A large power outage was reported on the outer Cape late Thursday morning. Over 10,000 customers from Wellfleet to Provincetown were out.
CWN is checking with eversource to see what the issue is.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media