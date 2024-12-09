Multiple agencies work to reach peaceful end of standoff scene in Eastham

EASTHAM – State and multiple local police agencies were on the scene of a standoff situation in Eastham. Few details were available but police followed the subject through several towns and deployed tire deflation devices before the car came to a stop in the area of State Highway (Route 6) and Locust Road late Sunday evening. A Mass State Police helicopter was on scene overhead for a time. Residents had been urged to shelter in place and stay away from windows.

As of 11:30 PM it was reported the situation had been resolved peacefully and the subject was in custody.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

_____

If you or someone you know is in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day. Call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.