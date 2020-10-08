Dominican National sentenced on drug charges-distribution included on Cape Cod



BOSTON, MA – A Dominican national who previously resided in Dorchester was sentenced Monday for drug crimes related to his role in a wide-ranging operation that distributed cocaine and fentanyl throughout Boston and Cape Cod.

Kelvin Chalas, a/k/a Jose Solivan, a/k/a “Keco,” 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2020, Chalas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

Chalas and his co-conspirators, James Ramirez and Alex and Kevin Fraga, were arrested in August 2017 and charged in connection with their roles in a drug ring that shipped large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin from Boston to Cape Cod, where it was redistributed. Chalas helped run a drug stash house for Ramirez, who collected the narcotics and took them to Cape Cod for distribution.

In June 2019, Alex Fraga was sentenced to 131 months in prison and five years of supervised release. In January 2020, Kevin Fraga was sentenced to 45 months in prison and five years of supervised release. In February 2020, Ramirez was sentenced to 66 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Kelly Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; Joleen Simpson, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation in Boston; and Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe made the announcement today. The Brewster, Harwich, Sandwich, Mashpee, Chatham, Yarmouth and Barnstable Police Departments and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alathea Porter, Philip Cheng and Eric Rosen of Lelling’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case.