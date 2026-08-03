Video: Driver escapes after car goes into water off dock in Chatham



CHATHAM – A vehicle reportedly went off a dock into the water in Chatham shortly before 12:30 PM Monday. Rescuers responded to Ryder’s Cove Marina on Ryder’s Cove Road and determined the driver of a Subaru Forester had escaped the car. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A wrecker service was called to pull the vehicle out of the water. Chatham Police are investigating the incident.

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Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN