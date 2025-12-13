HARWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Harwich sometime after 6:30 PM Friday. The crash happened in the area of 300 Queen Anne Road. The driver was able to self-extricate and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Queen Anne Road was expected to be closed between Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) and Main Street for an extended time. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle strikes utility pole and overturns in Harwich
December 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
