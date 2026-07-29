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Eastham firefighters rescue two woman stranded in marsh

July 28, 2026

EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters rescued two women who became stranded in the marsh off Hemenway Lane when the tide went out around 8:45 PM. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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