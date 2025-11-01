Eastham Police achieve accreditation status



EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: The Eastham Police Department is proud to announce that we have achieved accredited status through the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission. (MPAC)

Accreditation is a voluntary process in which police departments strive to meet and maintain the highest level of professional standards set by the Accreditation Commission.

The Massachusetts Police Accreditation Program consists of 274 mandatory standards and 120 optional standards that a department must comply with in order to achieve accredited status. The Eastham Police Department was assessed by a team of MPAC assessors in April 2025. This intensive three-day process verifies that our department meets these rigorous standards. It also confirms our department’s continued dedication to best practices, accountability, and service. We were officially awarded accredited status on Wednesday of this week at a ceremony attended by Chief Adam Bohannon, Deputy Chief Dan Deschamps, and Assistant Town Manager Rich Bienvenue.

Achieving this exclusive honor is a long and difficult, self-initiated process that requires a long-term commitment to professionalism and accountability. While accepting the award, Chief Bohannon stated, “This accomplishment is a tribute to the quality of staff that work at our department. Becoming accredited is not possible without full buy-in from all agency staff, and we have that at our agency. I thank each and every one of them for that. I would also like to thank Town Manager Jacqui Beebe, Assistant Town Manager Rich Bienvenue, and our Eastham Elected Officials for their full support throughout this process.”

We would like to specifically recognize and thank Deputy Chief Dan Deschamps, who has served as the department’s accreditation manager. His tireless work and commitment to the process has been essential in achieving this goal.

The department now looks forward to continuing to provide the high level of police services that the Eastham Community expects and deserves and preparing for our reassessment to maintain accredited status in three years.