Eastham Police implement body worn cameras



EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: A message from Chief Adam Bohannon:

I am pleased to announce the implementation of body worn cameras at the Eastham Police Department.

The department is committed to using body worn cameras to enhance evidence collection as well as to accurately document law enforcement interactions. This initiative, along with the policies governing it, are designed to promote officer safety, accountability, and transparency while also respecting the privacy of the public. Public safety, officer safety, and maintaining community trust remain our top priorities. These cameras will help ensure fair and professional interactions while maintaining the confidence that the community has in our department.

Motorola Staff have been on-site at the Eastham Police Department for the last 2 days to conduct training. Each Eastham Police Officer completed training on our newly obtained Motorola Body Worn Cameras today, and implementation of the program is scheduled for midnight tonight (Wednesday/Thursday).

I would also like to take a moment to recognize and commend each officer at the Eastham Police Department as this body worn camera program is rolled out. This program was seamlessly accepted by all department members as they continue their efforts to fairly and transparently provide top level police services to the Eastham Community. I greatly appreciate their efforts both as their chief and as an Eastham Community Member.

If there are any questions about the program, please do not hesitate to reach out to me or any member of the department.

Chief Adam Bohannon

Eastham Police Department