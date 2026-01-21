Eastham, Dennis Police introduce new officers



EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: Please join us in welcoming our newest officer, William “Sam” O’Brien! Officer O’Brien graduated from the Randolph Police Academy on Friday. His graduation was attended by Chief Bohannon, Officer McGrath (who will be Officer O’Brien’s field training officer) and Eastham HR Director Laurie Barr. Officer O’Brien was officially sworn in as an Eastham Police Officer this afternoon.

Officer O’Brien grew up on Cape Cod and graduated from Barnstable High School. He then went on to attend Westfield State University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He will now start an extensive field training program at our department. If you see him around town, feel free to congratulate him and welcome him to our community!



DENNIS – From Dennis Police: Thursday morning Town Clerk Terri Bunce, swore in our newest patrol officer, Charlie McCaffrey!

Congratulations Charlie and welcome!

Be sure to say hello if you see Officer McCaffrey around town.