Edgartown man arraigned on accessory after the fact in connection with Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

EDGARTOWN – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arraigned this morning in Edgartown District Court on one count of Accessory After the Fact to wit Armed Robbery in connection with the Rockland Trust bank in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard on November 17, 2022.

Judge Benjamin Barnes ordered Jones held on $300,000 cash bail with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring, and an 8 pm-6 am curfew. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 12/16/22.

The matter remains under active investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorneys office, Tisbury Police, and the FBI.

The D.A.’s office released the full arrest report: On November 17, 2022, at approximately 8:15 am, members of multiple law enforcement agencies began investigating an armed robbery that had just occurred at Rockland Trust Bank, located at 257 Edgartown Road in the town of Tisbury. Investigators learned from the employees/victims that three masked individuals, wearing all black dark clothing, armed with semi-automatic hand guns forced their way into the bank and removed a sum of U.S. currency. The employees/victims had been bound by duct tape and plastic restraints. The assailants fled in a motor vehicle that belonged to one of the bank employee’s/victim’s.

Investigators determined, though use of surveillance video, that the employee/victim’s motor vehicle was abandoned in a parking lot at approximately 8:29 AM, just minutes after the assailants departed the bank. Duct tape and pieces of green shrub like vegetation were located inside the abandoned Murano vehicle which belonged to a bank employee and was taken without her permission. Investigators also determined that almost immediately after the employee/victim’s vehicle was abandoned a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with a missing driver’s side rear tire hubcap leaves the parking lot where it was located. Through investigative measures, which included speaking to witnesses and observing surveillance video from multiple sources, it was determined that the 2007 Hyundai Elantra was likely involved in the robbery.

On November 18, 2022, a motor vehicle stop was conducted of the suspect 2007 Hyundai Elantra with the missing driver’s side rear tire hubcap. Miquel Anthonio Jones, who was operating the vehicle, agreed to speak to the police. Jones admitted to be being in possession of the 2007 Hyundai Elantra for the past five weeks. He admitted to being in the parking lot where the employee victim’s vehicle was abandoned at approximately 8:20 AM on the day of the robbery. Jones was evasive throughout the course of questioning. While speaking to Jones, Investigators observed a green, vegetation like substance, which appeared similar to the material located in the abandoned employee/victim’s vehicle, on his shoes.

During a search warrant execution of the 2007 Hyundai Elantra, which was being operated by Jones, investigators located three one-hundred dollar bills, two of which displayed sequential serial numbers. One-hundred dollar bills were among the denominations stolen during the robbery. Also recovered was one pair of white “Nike” brand sneakers and dark clothing, which are consistent with surveillance videos and witness statements.

Given the above facts and circumstances of this ongoing investigation, I believe that probable cause exists to criminally charge Miquel Anthonio Jones (DOB 12/16/1991) with the following: 274/4 Accessory After the Fact (Armed Bank Robbery)