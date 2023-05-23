Edgartown man arrested for robbery of Rockland Trust bank in Falmouth in April



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that members of the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team with the assistance of Falmouth Police Department, Edgartown Police Department and Oak Bluffs Police Department have arrested Petar Petyoshin, 40, of Edgartown, for his role relating to the April 8, 2023 Robbery of Rockland Trust in the town of Falmouth.

Petyoshin was arrested on the charges of Armed and Masked Robbery with a Firearm, Bomb Threat, Larceny Over $1,200, Carjacking, and seven counts of Kidnapping.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Massachusetts State Police, Falmouth Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Petyoshin is expected to be arraigned today in Falmouth District Court by Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against Petyoshin at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.

In a statement, Falmouth Police added that Detective Andrew Loewen led this investigation, and was integral to the successful resolution which culminated in this arrest. His tireless dedication and exhaustive effort throughout the investigation brought the highest credit to himself, and to our agency. We would also like to acknowledge our local, regional, state, and federal partners that assisted in facilitating a thorough and successful resolution.