ERO Boston arrests Salvadoran national charged with numerous sex crimes against child in Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Enforcement and Removal Operation Boston arrested an unlawfully present 49-year-old Salvadoran national charged with 11 charges of sex crimes against a child in Nantucket. Officers with ERO Boston arrested Elmer Sola Sept. 10 in Nantucket.

“Elmer Sola unlawfully entered the United States, then made his way into our Nantucket community before allegedly committing some horrific and despicable crimes against a child,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “The officers of ERO Boston will not tolerate such a threat to the children of our New England neighborhoods. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders.”

Sola unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date at an unknown location, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

The Nantucket Superior Court arraigned Sola Aug. 14 on three counts of aggravated rape of child and eight counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Officers with ERO Boston arrested Sola Sept. 10 in Nantucket. Sola remains in ERO custody.

ERO conducts removals of individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the United States, including at the order of immigration judges with Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review. The Executive Office for Immigration Review is a separate entity from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case, determining if a noncitizen is subject to a final order of removal or eligible for certain forms of relief from removal.

Members of the public with information regarding noncitizen offenders can report crimes or suspicious activity by dialing the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.

