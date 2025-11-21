CHATHAM – A excavator was consumed by flames in Chatham shortly before 2 PM Friday. Fire crews responded to T. W. Nickerson at 160 Mill Hill Road and worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Excavator catches fire in Chatham
November 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
