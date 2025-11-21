You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Excavator catches fire in Chatham

Excavator catches fire in Chatham

November 21, 2025

CHATHAM – A excavator was consumed by flames in Chatham shortly before 2 PM Friday. Fire crews responded to T. W. Nickerson at 160 Mill Hill Road and worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

