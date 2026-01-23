Falmouth Fire Chief retiring after 38 years

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith is retiring after more than 38 years of service. Chief Smith wrote a letter to Falmouth residents:

To the residents of Falmouth,

I wish to take the opportunity to extend my sincere “thanks” for all your support, not just for me as Fire Chief, but for our department operations and personnel. There are countless individuals who have contributed to our successes, this includes appointed committees, Town Boards, Town Administration and leadership. Our professional personnel and staff are committed to providing the community with the delivery of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and with your support we have been able to improve staffing, technology, update equipment and add a new fire station in Hatchville. None of this is possible without community approval and your support and commitment to ensure we are equipped for the job.

I will finish my last day on 1/23/26 as Fire Chief after a career with the Town spanning over 38 years.

I am honored to have served as Chief of the Department and am forever grateful for the privilege to have been given this opportunity to lead such a highly respected organization.

I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to all my fellow public safety partners at the Police Department and Communications Center who help to form a dynamic team to deliver emergency services each day. Also, to my fellow town employees who work tirelessly to make this Town such a great place to live. We are very fortunate for the services our Town employees provide.

Best wishes to all and be safe!

Respectfully,

Timothy Smith, Chief of Department

Falmouth Fire Rescue Department