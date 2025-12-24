Falmouth Fire investigates electrical odor at Dunkin’ on Sandwich Road

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire: This morning at 6:58 AM, crews responded to a reported structure fire at the retail plaza located at 1184 Sandwich Road.

Upon arrival, Engine 6 was met by the manager of Dunkin’ Donuts, who reported a smoke haze and burning electrical odor in one area of the store. The haze had dissipated by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters investigated the area and inspected the HVAC roof units. The smoke condition was determined to be caused by a malfunctioning oven. Gas and power were secured to the unit as a safety precaution.

Fortunately, the issue was isolated to the oven with no fire damage to the building. The store is scheduled to reopen soon.