Falmouth man arrested for MV B&E, suspected in others

– From Falmouth Police: On January 20, 2026, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle break-in at a healthcare facility. A backpack was stolen, containing a wallet, cash, a passport, AirPods, and several other personal items. Through the review of surveillance footage and the use of location data from the AirPods, officers were able to identify a suspect.

On January 27, 2026, officers and detectives executed a search warrant at a Gifford Street residence. During the search, officers recovered the victim’s stolen property. In addition, dozens of other items believed to be stolen from other victims were located. Investigators also discovered multiple sets of keys that matched, or are suspected to be associated with, several motor vehicle thefts reported over the past few months. One set of keys was confirmed to belong to a stolen motor vehicle that had previously been recovered and was in Falmouth Police Department custody.

The resident, Eric Gifford, age 56, of Falmouth, was arrested and charged with Breaking Into a Depository and Larceny Under $1,200 in connection with the theft at the healthcare facility. Gifford was booked and transported to the Barnstable County Correctional Complex. He was arraigned this morning at Falmouth District Court and released on personal recognizance.

The Falmouth Police Department continues to investigate the additional items seized during the search and will update the public as the investigation progresses.

Investigators are currently working to identify and return suspected stolen property to its rightful owners. Any resident who believes they may have had property stolen from a vehicle or another location is encouraged to contact Detective Kurt Ruta at [email protected] with a description of the missing item.