Falmouth Police seek witnesses to head-on crash that left a child injured



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Falmouth Police are seeking witnesses and any available video footage related to a serious head-on collision that left a child injured Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, June 17, at about 8 p.m., Falmouth Police officers responded to a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle crash on East Falmouth Highway in the area of Antlers Shore Drive.

Investigators have reviewed video footage that shows a white sedan traveling through the area at the time and narrowly avoiding the crash. The vehicle does not appear to have been involved, but its occupants may have witnessed what occurred.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage from the area is asked to contact Detective Senior at 774-255-4527 ext 4652 or [email protected].

The crash remains under investigation