Final power restoration efforts continue a week after the blizzard

March 2, 2026

CAPE COD – It’s been a week since the blizzard pummeled Cape Cod with hurricane force wind gusts and 1-2 feet of snow. As of 9 AM, Eversource was still working to restore electricity to about 30 individual customers still with out power since the storm.

To be fair, There have been some new/delayed outages adding to the process of total restoration. CWN will keep monitoring until all customers are restored.

